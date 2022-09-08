While dragging a Texas rigged plastic worm through some heavy submerged brush at one of my long time friend’s 30 acre lake in east Texas, joking and laughing with three other great friends, I came to the realization that I am a very wealthy man! Now before my email inbox gets blown up with requests for loans, I’d better explain.

Wealth comes in many forms. Compared to the way things were when I was a boy, most of us are currently living the “good life” now. We live in air conditioned houses and travel to and from our outdoor adventures in comfortable vehicles that, with the turn of a dial, instantly transform sweltering summer heat to the feeling of that first fall “cold front.” Backtrack to the late fifties when I was a little kid. I am sure most people back then would consider the majority of today’s families “rich.” Back then, getting a soft drink was a treat, few families I knew in rural Red River County kept their “ice boxes” stocked with soft drinks. I remember when I was about 8 years old walking up to my dad who was busy with post hole diggers building a fence on our farm and asking for three pennies to add to the three that I had so that I could walk down the road to the country store and buy an ice cream sandwich. Today, most people don’t even stop to pick up change off the ground!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.