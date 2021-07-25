Bunni Pounds knows what it takes to take on the U.S. government and to win.
That’s because Pounds is president of the ministry Christians Engaged, “a nonprofit organization based in Texas to educate and empower everyday Christians to pray for our nation and elected officials, vote and be civically engaged,” which in May was turned down by the Internal Revenue Service for 501(c)3 nonprofit designation. Following national backlash and with the help of Texas Rep. Chip Roy, Sen. Ted Cruz and likeminded Congress members, the IRS reversed its decision, Pounds shared Thursday with the Republican Women of the Red River Valley during the group’s monthly meeting.
A letter to IRS Commissioner Charles P. Rettig, signed by Roy, Cruz, Rep. Jeff Duncan, Rep. Louie Gohmert, Sen. Marco Rubio and several others stated that “(a)mong the issues that the IRS determined to be ‘associated with political party platforms’ were ‘the sanctity of life, the definition of marriage, and biblical justice.’ These issues have always been at the core of Christian belief and classifying them as inherently political is patently absurd. If the IRS applied this interpretation broadly, it would jeopardize the tax-exempt status of thousands of Christian churches across the country.”
Pounds said her story caught the attention of Fox News and The Epoch Times, which launched it into the national spotlight.
“That’s what freedom looks like. It was just an amazing thing when God just shifted everything in 21 days. That was unheard of. First Liberty thought they had a year to respond to us, and then they felt for sure they were going to fight this and we were going to go to federal court. Twenty one days, they call and apologize and issue an acceptance letter. Amazing. And full credit to the prayers of the saints. The people who wrote the IRS,” Pounds said.
“Our hope is found that we have a country and a nation that has a Constitution and has the Bill of Rights and has a way of doing things, and that our system bureaucracies should not have control. They should be legislated by the rules of our nation. And so to see that whole system work as it should, when we put pressure, when we stood up,” she added.
Pounds is no stranger to making the news. In 2018, she ran for a seat in Congress, making it to a field of eight primary candidates in the Republican Primary runoff. Though she did not get elected, she raised more money than any GOP open seat candidate in the State of Texas and became the only person in the United States to gain the endorsement of Vice President Mike Pence. Out of 46 candidates, she was the only Texas Republican woman to make the runoff election.
At the meeting of the Republican Women of Red River Valley, which is affiliated with the Texas Federation of Republican Women, Pounds encouraged members to pray, vote and engage, all motions Christians Engaged stands for.
In addition to hearing Pounds’ address, group members approved minutes, heard Sally Parker’s treasurer report, replaced their vice president with Kandice Pryor and heard committee chair reports. The next meeting will be Aug. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.