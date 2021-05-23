A Lamar County jury Thursday convicted Richard Dee Perry, 49, of Paris, guilty of family violence assault with a prior conviction and recommended a 55-year prison sentence.
Although the defendant was present for jury selection Wednesday, he failed to appear for trial and was tried in his absence in accordance with Texas law, Lamar County First Deputy Assistant Attorney Ben Kaminar said. He will be formally sentenced when he appears before 6th District Judge Wes Tidwell.
Arrested Nov. 13, 2020, Perry bonded out of the Lamar County Jail on $11,000 in bonds on March 28. As of noon Saturday, he had not yet been arrested, Lamar County Deputy Sheriff Tommy Moore said.
“After finding the defendant guilty, the state presented the jury with Mr. Perry’s previous convictions, including two prior domestic violence offenses and multiple prison sentences, as evidence in the sentencing phase,” Kaminar said in a press statement.
“I am very pleased with the jury’s verdict and sentence,” Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Kelsey Doty said. “Mr. Perry has been victimizing the citizens of Lamar County with his criminal behavior for over 25 years, and this sentence shows that this type of repeated behavior will not be tolerated.”
Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young added he was “thankful to the jurors for their service. They clearly worked very hard and considered all the evidence in reaching their decision. Their sentence of 55 years for the defendant will help keep the county safe.”
