If there was a contest for the title of “World Worst Gift Giver,” I would, no doubt, win it hands down. My winning combination would be my complete lack of attention to what other people like or are interested in. Also, I hate shopping. I rush through it, and I am that impatient guy standing in line behind you muttering about how long it is taking. I hate waiting. Period.

I know there have always been people who love shopping and delight in spending hours bounding from store to store, but I am not one of them.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

