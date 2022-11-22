If there was a contest for the title of “World Worst Gift Giver,” I would, no doubt, win it hands down. My winning combination would be my complete lack of attention to what other people like or are interested in. Also, I hate shopping. I rush through it, and I am that impatient guy standing in line behind you muttering about how long it is taking. I hate waiting. Period.
I know there have always been people who love shopping and delight in spending hours bounding from store to store, but I am not one of them.
But I do like wandering around on the internet, not to shop but to see what is out there.
Every year there are always lists for what to get the man who has “everything” or the man who is hard to buy for.
I would be one of those men who are hard to buy for because if you’re not getting me a 1955 Bentley touring coupe, then I don’t need what you are planning to give me.
Needless to say, I don’t get many gifts and I am not driving a 1955 Bentley touring coupe, yet!
I did some random searches around the internet and found some things that are said to be for the man who has everything or is hard to shop for.
How does a desk top punching bag strike you, You can have this little stress reliever sitting on or near your desk and give it a good punch when a coworker proves to you he’s as incompetent as you thought he was.
Maybe you’re not the violent type.
Well, how about a T-shirt that lets people know just how loaded you are when it comes to having everything.
The shirt has “I Already Have Everything So They Just Got Me This Shirt” written on it.
For the do-it-yourselfers out there, how many of you have a magnetic wristband or a 12-in-1 Multitool Hammer.
You can have a tiny tool box, kinda, right there on your wrist with the magnetic band that holds screws, nails washers and bits for drills and screwdrivers.
You don’t have to go searching for bolts in the middle of the job, you can have them right on your wrist in the magnetize band.
Like the name says, the small, it is less that 6 inches long, hammer does 12 jobs.
It is a tiny hammer, a knife, a saw, a nail claw, pliers, bottle opener and screwdriver among other things.
You will wonder how you ever got along without it once you get one.
You can take on camping trips and use it around the house for those small, but necessary repairs.
A fate that befalls many men who say they have everything is that they also think they know everything.
Most of us know that no one knows everything, and are alway befuddled and exasperated by those who don’t seem to get that they don’t know everything.
Well, I found a book that will prove to them they don’t know everything.
“The Book of Unusual Knowledge“ is filled with information that most people don’t even think about. When was the last time you wondered what Baked Alaska was called before it was called Baked Alaska. Do you know how many UFOs Ronald Reagan says he saw? What about the “real” Dracula? Do you want to know about him? The book has those answers and a lot more.
How about the ultimate set of tools for the outdoor griller.
There is a 21 piece set, apparently that is how many pieces you need to become a griller extraordinaire, out there just waiting to be wrapped up for the man who has everything but this grilling set.
It’s got your slathering brushes, tongs, spatula, fork, skewers, corn holders, salt shakers and a cleaning brush, all in a tough-to-tear-up storage case.
Want to go on a smaller scale than full throttle grilling?
Well then, how about a portable tabletop fire pit.
You can heat up hot dogs, marshmallows or make s’mores.
You can use it indoors or out and it burns Isopropyl alcohol in a tin can that fits inside the pit’s concrete casing.
I did find some that I will bet not too many people will claim they have.
There are yodeling pickles out there just ready to entertain you until you can’t be entertained anymore.
As it marketing says, it is a “great gift for the person who has everything except a yodeling pickle,”
As for me and pickles, I prefer zesty dills,
Perhaps, if I had had the internet years ago, I would have been better at gift buying, but I doubt it.
