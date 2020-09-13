Public hearings on the 2020 proposed property tax rate and the 2020-21 city budget are scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Monday when Paris City Council meets at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
The proposed tax rate of 48.519 cents per $100 valuation is down almost 4 cents from last year’s rate of 51.608 cents. Because of increased property values, however, the rate reflects an increase in taxes.
The council will meet again at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to ratify the property tax increase reflected in the $24,443,660 general fund budget.
Other agenda items for Monday’s meeting include the extension of the mayor’s declaration of a health disaster issued March 19, the issuance of several solid waste collection permits, the possible removal of a Historic Preservation Commission board member for failure to attend meetings along with the approval of $31,000 to install landscape lighting at the Plaza and $129,999 to upgrade the city’s data center hardware.
Councilors are to discuss Project Rocket X and Project Rainwater Falls with Paris Economic Development Corp officials during an executive session. Action, if any, will be taken in open session.
