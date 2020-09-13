TEMPLE — CEFCO Convenience Stores are expanding locations in Paris.
Construction is underway on two new CEFCO stores with openings planned before the first of the year, according to officials at the company’s headquarters in Temple.
The company currently has two stores on Lamar Avenue — one at 2685 Lamar Ave. and another at 3750 Lamar Ave., with a third smaller store at 2610 N. Main St., expected to expand late in 2021.
A new store located off NW Loop 286 at 3905 Bonham St. is projected to open in late October or early November 2020 while a second store at SW Loop 286 and 2900 S. Church St. is planned for a late December opening, according to CEFCO Brand Manager Reagan Francis. Each store comes with roughly a $3.5 million investment, according to City of Paris building permit records.
“We also have plans to rebuild our store on North Main Street with plans to open it in late 2021,” Francis said. “While the rebuild is under construction, the current store will stay open nearby.”
Francis talked about a new “CEFCO Kitchen” concept to be included at the new stores.
“All three upcoming stores will include our new ‘CEFCO Kitchen’ concept, featuring made-to-order burritos, bowls and tacos along with our fantastic chicken tenders,” Francis said. “The new stores will also have our ‘Fresh Yo’ frozen yogurt, as well as a wide variety of other fresh food and beverage offerings.”
Francis expressed satisfaction with the acceptance of CEFCO stores in Paris.
“We certainly are proud to be a part of the Paris community, and we are excited to continue opening stores in the area,” Francis said.
