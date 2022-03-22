It’s more than a logo and a line is what officials from the Jacksonville, Florida-based firm charged with community branding told directors of the Paris Economic Development Corp at a late Monday afternoon meeting.
Speaking by video conference, North Star Place Branding & Marketing senior vice president Ed Barlow explained what his company does and steps planned for Paris to complete an $85,000 joint marketing project for the City of Paris, Lamar Chamber of Commerce and the Paris Economic Development Corp.
“Our purpose is to uncover what is distinctive about a place and then how best to present and articulate that, Barlow said. “We say at North Star that your brand is what people say about you when you are not around, and branding is what you do about it.”
Both Paris City Council and the economic engine signed off on the project in mid-February. At the time, Paris City Manager Grayson Path told the council that the idea of a unified branding and marketing strategy would “show the city, the chamber and PEDC are on the same page.”
Congratulating Paris for undertaking the branding effort, Barlow said, “We find that communities that come together towards this end and really get what is distinct become the most effective and the most competitive communities.”
Barlow said his firm will send a team of four to Paris for a week beginning May 9 to gather data from one-on-one interviews, focus groups and a survey to determine the DNA, or what is distinctive about the community.
“We’re then going to come back and share the research and our strategic recommendation about what is distinct and what is ownable for the community and then widen the process out to include all the community,” Barlow said. “We want all aspects of the community to use this and see themselves in it, and see how it can help their interest while helping the entire community.”
In other action, the board approved three months of financial statements that show continued strong revenue from sales taxes and an end-of-January $5.8 million total net position, according to the report presented by Secretary/Treasurer Chase Coleman.
After a brief executive session, directors voted unanimously to pursue a contract on 22.9 acres of land near the industrial park on NW Loop 286 subject to Paris City Council approval.
