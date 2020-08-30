Paris Junior College is cruising along with Covid-19 plans, and it will right up until someone tells officials they can’t.
But the pandemic has shown its downside for the college. For one thing, it’s 29% below contact hour generation compared to this time last year, and for another, social distancing has put quite the kibosh on the college’s available dorm space.
“Colleges and universities are down across the nation,” President Pam Anglin told the board of trustees at last week’s meeting. “There are going to be a lot of colleges across the nation that don’t survive this.”
But the staff and administration is doing its level best to handle the change, she said, following every avenue, every student that got approved for a scholarship, checking in to see that they sign up for a class.
“Some of the calls our staff has made, they are told, ‘I’m waiting a year to enroll in college,’” Anglin said.
Statistically, though, it makes it even more unlikely that the student will ever graduate from college, she said.
“This could have long-term and long-reaching impact on our future workforce,” Anglin said.
This is a counting year for public colleges and universities across the state. When the legislature convenes in January, they will determine state funding allotted to the college based on the number of contact hours.
Sen. Bryan Hughes has reached out to the administration, Anglin said.
“Sen. Hughes had one of his staff members come see me last week,” Anglin said. “He was asking about that. We are hoping they will use our last year’s contact hours for funding.”
However, one upside to the pandemic is more people are staying close to home.
“(Texas) A&M Commerce started this week, and we are getting calls from students that have decided not to go there or other universities and just take a few classes here,” she said.
The college is as prepared as it can be, she said. The covered awning for those driving to and from campus can handle six vehicles at a time, and as students are screened, they will receive a colored paper band for their wrist. The color will change daily, Anglin said.
After a question about dorm space, she said that some of the sports teams, like the soccer team, didn’t have as many students from outside the area come to the college this semester, so the dorm rooms reserved for student athletes will be opened up to a waiting list for other students.
Also, even if a student only has classes two days a week, resident assistants in the dorms will be making daily Covid checks, Anglin said.
Dept. of Labor Grant
The college is also working on a Department of Labor grant worth up to $5 million in conjunction with three other community colleges on a workforce program for logistics.
“That could be really big for us and be something that would help the industries in our service area,” Anglin said.
The grant is being written by the company that will provide the equipment for the courses, taking some of the pressure off of the college.
“This is about re-skilling and up-skilling people displaced in the pandemic, but long-term this will make us better and stronger,” Anglin said.
