Community Faces | Texas Master Naturalists

The Red River Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists recently awarded certificates of completion and dragonfly pins to five members of the 2021 class.  Left to right, they are: Tom Newell of Avery, and Karen Hall, Ruth Ann Alsobrook and Bob Fagan, all of Paris. Not pictured is Ronald Carson of Mount Pleasant. Prospective master naturalists must attend 11 training classes, several field trips, and complete an additional eight hours of advanced training and 40 hours of volunteer work.

 Submitted Photo

The Red River Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists will offer an 11-week schedule of combined classroom and outdoor activities designed to enrich and expand knowledge of the Northeast Texas ecoregion beginning Aug 27. The deadline to sign up for classes is Aug. 15, and class size is limited to 16 students.

Those who complete the course and perform 40 hours of volunteer service and an additional 8 hours of advanced training are eligible to become Texas Master Naturalists, a program sponsored by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.