The Red River Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists will offer an 11-week schedule of combined classroom and outdoor activities designed to enrich and expand knowledge of the Northeast Texas ecoregion beginning Aug 27. The deadline to sign up for classes is Aug. 15, and class size is limited to 16 students.
Those who complete the course and perform 40 hours of volunteer service and an additional 8 hours of advanced training are eligible to become Texas Master Naturalists, a program sponsored by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
The mission of the program is to develop a corps of well-informed volunteers to provide education, outreach and service dedicated to the beneficial management and conservation of natural resources and natural areas within regional communities.
Topics to be covered will include waterways and wetlands, forests, prairies, geology and archaeology, indigenous wildlife and native plants, weather and climate, land stewardship, and citizen science, according to information provided by Ruth Alsobrook of Paris.
“Participants don’t merely sit in a classroom listening to lectures, they also get out into the wild areas nearby for hands-on learning about local flora and fauna,” Alsobrook said. “Field trips scheduled include treks through area forests, prairies, wetlandsand state parks. Classes are taught by local Red River Texas Master Naturalists, university professors from nearby colleges and universities, and staff from various state agencies and organizations devoted to the knowledge of and conservation of natural resources.”
The cost to enroll is $125 per person, or $215 for two people in one household sharing a textbook. The fee includes the textbook, class notebook and dues in the Red River Chapter through the end of 2023.
Application packets can be picked up at the Paris Public Library or the Lamar County Extension Agent office at 4315 Bonham St, Ste A. Volunteers will also have a booth at the Market Square Farmers Market in Paris on Aug. 6. Information and applications can also be accessed through the Red River Chapter website training page at https://txmn.org/redriver/training-schedule/.
Activities the Red River Chapter has participated in include bird watching and reporting, bluebird nest box monitoring, the Great Texas Wildlife Adopt-A-Loop project, collecting water samples from area lakes to monitor water quality, DNA sampling of native trees to detect and prevent theft of trees from publicly-owned and private property, public outreach and training, prairie maintenance and rejuvenation of the Trail de Paris Butterfly Gardens. Chapter members may opt to attend monthly luncheon meetings that include additional training.
