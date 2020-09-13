Paris Junior College will listen to public comments regarding the tax rate at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 14 at Room 101 in the Math & Science Building.
The college has proposed a slight tax increase raising the rate from $0.084 per $100 valuation to $0.089 to help offset costs for gathering taxes and losses from the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.