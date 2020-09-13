PJC logos
Buy Now

Paris Junior College

Paris Junior College will listen to public comments regarding the tax rate at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 14 at Room 101 in the Math & Science Building.

The college has proposed a slight tax increase raising the rate from $0.084 per $100 valuation to $0.089 to help offset costs for gathering taxes and losses from the pandemic.

Kim Cox is the city editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.