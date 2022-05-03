By Mary Madewell
Six hundred fifty women packed Love Civic Center on Saturday night for a Girls Night Out filled with food, entertainment and bingo as Rotary International Paris United gave out more than 20 designer handbags valued up to $1,800 a piece and an additional 20 or so gift prizes worth at least $100 each.
Women came for the purses and the food, but it was the camaraderie with friends, the upbeat music provided by disc jockey Wyatt Bowden and the antics of masters of ceremonies Mihir Pankaj and Montgomery Moore that kept the five-hour affair full of excitement and surprises.
After receipts from ticket sales were tallied and cash counted from the sale of extra bingo cards, surprise boxes for a chance at a $500 gift certificate from silver sponsor David House Jewelry and $20 Heads or Tails paddles for a couple of Louis Vuitton and Kate Spade purses, Paris Rotary United netted more than $20,000 for local projects from the group’s largest fundraiser of the year.
“This is one of the three largest women’s charitable fundraiser in the entire county, and we had a lot of fun,” Rotary United president Julie Anderson said of the evening. “The food was fantastic, the music was great and Mihir and Montgomery kept things rolling.
“I can’t thank my fellow Rotarians enough for the help they provided during the event and all the sponsors and the businesses, organizations and individuals that bought tables and tickets,” Anderson said. “This is our third year for Ladies Night Out, but it definitely won’t be our last.”
Proceeds from the fundraiser go to the local group’s projects, which include a leadership camp for high school students, a dental program for Lamar County second graders, a dictionary program for all Lamar County third graders, a speech contest, senior scholarship, the Salvation Army Christmas Angel Tree program, the Boys & Girls Club, a local blood drive and partial sponsorship of the annual Fourth of July fireworks show.
Anderson expressed appreciation to event sponsor Quality ER Care, fellow committee members Brittany Martin, Melody Palmer, Allie Hendrick and Brenda Wells for all the planning, to Kacy Smyers of Paris Party & Event Rentals for decorations, Savory Sisters for the huge assortment of hors’devours, the many local bakeries that provided desserts and for all the help provided by Mathews Auto Group volunteers.
In addition to Matthews Auto Group Pay It Forward Campaign, other gold sponsors included Benjamin Edwards and Cottonwood Barn Venue.
Sponsors for the 10 rounds of bingo, which featured Micheal Kors, Vince Camuto, Tory Burch, Kate Spade and Louis Vuitton purses, included East Texas Broadcasting, Guaranty Bank & Trust, Huhtamaki, HWH, Liberty National Bank, Red River Credit Union, The Paris News, Toyota of Paris, Willow & Birch Design Group and Young Title Company.
Bakeries providing desserts included Paris Bakery, Brookie’s Cookies, Rollin’ with the Food Snob, Life at the Wilberry, Country Belle Pies, Piece of Cake, Farmer’s Daughter Bakery, Maggie McClain, Cottage Farms, Sunny Side Up, Angela Crawford, Linda McCarrell, Cake My Day and Caked.
