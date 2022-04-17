Are you looking for a way to give back this Earth Day? Join the Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site for a Gardening Day!
While many know Sam Rayburn as the longest serving Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, here in Bonham he was simply Mr. Sam, a farmer and rancher. At the Rayburn farm, Mr. Sam and his family raised animals and grew food to help sustain themselves. The Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site carries on this tradition of home-grown food. Each year we plant our garden full of the same vegetables the Rayburn family grew. But this is a huge undertaking, and we need your help!
Join us at 9 a.m., on April 23, as we work on our Spring Garden. Get your hands dirty as we weed, till, hoe and ensure that our garden continues to thrive. Continue the rich legacy of working in the dirt at the Rayburn House and help grow something today! This event is perfect for individuals, families, and community groups looking to give back.
For more information, or to sign up for this event, call 903.583.5558 or visit VisitSamRayburn
Stacie Flood is anemployees at the Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site, 890 W. SH 56, Bonham, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.