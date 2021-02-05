FEB. 4 to FEB. 5
Vehicle Fire
Feb. 4
1:58 to 2:03 p.m., Highway 82 W.
Feb. 5
12:10 to 12:11 a.m., 2249 US Highway 271 S.
First Responder-Paris
Feb. 4
7:43 to 7:53 a.m., 305 4th St. SW.
11:32 a.m., to 12:14 p.m., 208 BTW/PHA.
11:52 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., 430 Shady Oaks Lane.
2:03 to 2:26 p.m., 3922 Lamar Ave.
Feb. 5
1:28 to 1:47 a.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Feb. 4
7:29 to 8:02 a.m., 2600 NE Loop 286.
Feb. 5
12:09 to 1:08 a.m., 2245 Highway 271 S.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
Feb. 4
12:12 to 12:23 p.m., 127 21st St. NE.
Public Service
Feb. 4
9:55 to 10:07 a.m., 3360 E. Houston St.
1:30 to 1:55 p.m., 740 W. Brame St.
6:13 to 6:28 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
