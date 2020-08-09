The Lamar County commissioners will meet Monday morning to discuss an agreement between the City of Paris, the police department and the Lamar County Sheriff’s office.
The interlocal agreement would allow for Lamar County to act as a fiscal agent in regards to the 2020 Byrne Justice Assistance Grant program that awards $13,375, which would be divided equally between the City of Paris and Lamar County.
The commissioners are expected to set the 2021 sheriff and constable fees, along with amending the Inmate Phone Service contract.
A final plat for The Ranches at Meadow Creek subdivision will be discussed. Salaries and allowances for elected officials will also be discussed and approved by the court. An executive session is planned to discuss matters regarding economic development negotiations. An investment report and the county treasurer’s report will be received by the court.More budget workshops are planned for the meeting.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the commissioners courtroom in the Lamar County Courthouse.
