BOGATA — Dixie Stringfellow was born 100 years ago this coming Sunday in Deport, but her home will always be in Johntown.
When Stringfellow was 2, her parents uprooted the family and moved from Deport down the road to Johntown, where Stringfellow lived through high school.
“I’ve lived a lot of places,” she said, “but I still call Johntown home.”
On Sunday, the centenarian celebrated her birthday a week early at Bogata Community Center, surrounded by friends and lots and lots of family.
“I couldn’t have done this without my cousins’ help, my daughters’ help and my friends,” said Vicki Tabb, Stringfellow’s daughter.
Tabb and her daughter, Dee Richardson, were the architects of the event. The party brought in Stringfellow’s remaining children, Tabb and her big brother, Wayne Stringfellow, who is one of the
characters on the reality show Mountain Men, about off-grid living. Wayne came in all the way from Montana. The family included grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even a few great-great-grandchildren, some of whom flew in from California.
Stringfellow said she attended school in Johntown until her senior year when she had to leave. Her mother, Josephine, had lost Stringfellow’s baby brother, so Stringfellow stayed at home to help out, while her father, Thomas Alfred York, kept the family fed. She was the fourth of nine children in the family.
Stringfellow met her first husband, William Lee Stringfellow, who she married Dec. 26, 1936. The couple had four children, all boys, and divorced in 1954. Two years later, Stringfellow married George Monroe Rector, who she divorced in 1984, after they separated in 1978. With Rector, Stringfellow had her daughter, Tabb.
“Both my husbands were oilfield workers,” Stringfellow said. “I’ve been on my own for a number of years.”
The work took Stringfellow’s family all over the place, from Baltimore to Arizona, but “I’m always glad to get back to Texas,” she said. After her first marriage, she went to work, picking up jobs in cafes in Bogata, factory work and retail. Her advice is to always keep moving.
“I grew up with my daddy saying, ‘The Lord won’t put more on you than you can bear,’ so I remind myself of that often,” Stringfellow said.
And she has stayed active, walking and moving as much as possible. A broken hip in 2016 slowed her down a bit, and the pandemic hasn’t made the past year any easier, but she still likes to visit.
“Just seeing my family and friends,” she said. “I love to get out, but it’s been hard this year. I do garage sales. Everyone gets a kick out of that.”
Stringfellow outlived her sister, who died a few years ago, and the rest of her siblings, and she has become the family historian.
“I tell them (her children and grandchildren), if you want to know, ask,” she said. “I’ve always been the family historian. I’ve always been interested in it. We didn’t know too much about Daddy’s family, but Momma’s family (the Coopers), is a big family. Get all you can and make a record of it. It becomes very important when you get old.”
She is also a big fan of birthdays, and remembers them.
“I wake and think, ‘Well, now who has a birthday today?’” Stringfellow said. “I remember all of my school friends’ birthdays. I’ve been blessed with a very good memory. A lot of people don’t think about it until it’s too late.”
