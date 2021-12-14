Lamar County Commissioners approved a tax incentive for Delco Trailers at a Monday meeting that will bring a $29 million investment and an expected 300 new jobs to the county over the next five years. Construction is underway on the 550,000-square-foot manufacturing facility located on an 68-acre tract west of town on Highway 82.
The $26 million tax abatement is for seven years beginning at 100% for two years beginning Jan. 1, 2022, and then decreasing to 75% for two years, 50% for two years and 25% for the remaining year ending Dec. 31, 2028.
“Delco’s investment in Lamar County will create an estimated $140 million in direct payroll over the next 10 years and will be a great source of quality job opportunities for our citizens,” said Maureen Hammond, executive director of the Paris Economic Development Corp. “That’s 300 new jobs for our citizens above and beyond the 115 jobs that they provide our citizens today at their plant in Sumner.”
“We are tremendously excited about the future of Delco Trailers in Lamar County,” founder and CEO John Dyck said in a press release. “This company has a strong vision, and this significant new investment will have a positive and lasting impact on this community.”
In other action at Monday’s meeting, commissioners approved a $900,000 commitment in support of a $90 million project to improve traffic flow on NE Loop 286 between Stillhouse and Pine Mill roads that includes a new bridge over Collegiate Drive and frontage roads on both sides of main traffic lanes.
Commissioners also approved 30 mph speed limits on CR 34500 north of FM 79 and on CR 33080 off of FM 2820, appointed Holland Harper to another term on the Sulphur River Regional Mobility Authority, approved new precinct voting lines to conform with boundary changes resulting from redistricting following the 2020 U.S. Census and received bids for fuel and road materials.
