More than 2,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines are on their way to the Red River Valley this week as the state enters its 10th week of the vaccine rollout.
Deemed vaccine hubs by the state, Paris-Lamar County Health District is set to receive 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine while Texoma Medical Center in Bonham will get 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine. Also scheduled to get Moderna vaccines this week are Brookshire’s Pharmacy in Bonham and Carevide Cooper. Brookshire’s will get 200 doses while Carevide gets 100, according to the state’s allocation list.
Severe winter weather this week will delay the weekly vaccination clinic at Love Civic Center from Friday to Saturday, according to the City of Paris. Those who were called and scheduled for Friday are asked to come at the same appointment time on Saturday.
Anyone seeking to register for a vaccine may call the call center between 9 a.m. and noon Wednesdays and Thursdays at 903-737-4167, or may sign up at anytime online by visiting form.jotform.com/210164434756151. Texans qualifying for a vaccine include frontline health care workers, first responders, those 65 and older and those 16 or older with at least one chronic health condition that puts them at higher risk for severe infection.
Those already on the waiting list are asked not to call the health district or re-register online because it could delay their call. Residents who are registered are asked to keep their phone close by as the call center will make one attempt to reach someone before moving on down the list.
PRMC officials strongly encourage anyone interested in receiving the vaccine to register. The hospital last week received 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine from the state, and after evaluating interest within its team members, medical staff, volunteers and community health care providers, the hospital donated any remaining vaccine to the local community hub, said Savannah Abbott, PRMC’s director of marketing and communications.
Volunteers last week administered 1,104 doses of the vaccine at Love Civic Center, the city reported. Some people showed up without an appointment, but the recipient to surplus vaccine ratio was 3 to 1, according to information from the city.
Officials are asking for patience from those registered on the waiting list, which had more than 6,600 names since sign ups began.
The city thanked Paris Junior College, Love Civic Center, Paris Regional Medical Center, City of Paris Emergency Services, Public Works and the Paris-Lamar County Health District for making the clinic a success.
