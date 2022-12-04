The fifth annual Christmas at the Museums celebration at Heritage Park in Paris begins at 1 p.m. Saturday in Paris with award presentations followed by a gamut of activities to support this year’s theme “Take Me Back to Toyland.”
In Roxton, the City Drug Store Museum is featured during Roxton Jolly Christmas festivities beginning at 8 a.m. Events include a reindeer bike ride, gingerbread party, Christmas bingo, cornhole tournament, a chili/soup contest, tree lighting and a Christmas parade.
Activities in Paris at Heritage Park include museum tours, a book signing, a historical ornament sale, miniature fire truck rides,an antique toy exhibit, a model train exhibit, the unveiling of a former Coca-Cola building sign and light refreshments and wassail served in conjunction with the Paris Wassail Fest in downtown Paris.
A drawing for door prizes is scheduled at the end of the day at 5 p.m. for those who register at all Paris museum station locations. Winners do not need to be present at the drawing.
Participating museums include the Lamar County Historical Museum, the Valley of the Caddo & Cultural Center, the Lamar County Genealogy Library, the Sam Bell Maxey House and the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Museum.
Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper building sign
The Coca-Cola sign that was removed from the Coca-Cola distribution facility at 1033 Bonham Street will be unveiled as a new exhibit at the Lamar County Historical Society Museum immediately following the History Maker Award presentation.
In December 2021, the three-dimensional metal Coca-Cola signs that were attached to the northwest corner of the Coca-Cola building on Bonham Street were replaced with signs reflecting the company’s new owner, Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages.
In October 2022, thanks to efforts by local distribution manager Kellum Brandon, Arca Continental donated one of the signs to the Lamar County Historical Museum. Since then, it has been undergoing refurbishment by Harrison, Walker Harper employee Kasey Floyd.
Christmases past
toyland exhibit
The Valley of the Caddo Museum & Cultural Center will have numerous fun activities highlighted by a display of antique/old toys, dolls and games that will tug at the memories of Baby boomers. Many are on loan from Lamar County residents.
Visitors may also take part in a Christmas origami ornament activity, view the warming-quilt display by Regina Harris-Holcomb, or help decorate the museum’s Christmas tree. Scott Hommel’s working model trains in a Paris-Anytown, USA landscape, designed and built by him, will also be on display along with other museum exhibits.
Santa’s miniature
fire truck
Free rides on Santa’s miniature fire truck, the ultimate Christmas toy, will be provided by South Main Iron at Heritage Park during Christmas at the Museums activities. South Main Iron is a downtown Paris motorcycle and powersport vehicle.
Paris historical building Christmas ornament
Glee Emmite’s Seventh Annual Historic Paris, Texas Building Christmas Ornament will be on sale during Christmas at the Museums. It features the Plaza Theatre, which originally opened soon after the Paris, Texas Fire of 1916 as the Lyric Theatre in the new John W. Broad building on the northwest corner of the downtown square. By 1921, the movie and stage venue was known as the Parisian Theatre.
On July 30, 1926, a standing-room-only crowd paid $1.50 per seat to attend the gala opening of the newly remodeled and renamed Plaza Theatre. They were treated to a sophisticated silent film starring Adolph Menjoui and Florence Vidor. Two years later, in 1928, it presented the first “talkie” in Paris. It was also the first in town to use a flashing sign with chaser lights to attract customers, which is still used today.
The building’s Spanish-Moorish architecture is reflected in the theater’s rounded exterior arches, tiled roof, wrought iron fixtures, and ornate foyer. The Plaza Theatre closed as a movie theater in 1977. Currently, it is the home of the Paris Community Theatre, which purchased it in 1985.
Emmite’s previous ornaments were the historic SMILE! sign, the Grand Theatre, the Lamar County Courthouse, Central Fire Station, Culbertson Fountain, and Union Station. All will be available during the event at the Valley of the Caddo Museum.
Local history
book signing
It has almost become a tradition for The Texas Historical Commission’s own Marvin Gorley to release a new Paris, Texas history book during Christmas at the Museums event. This year’s publication is “More to the Story,” a compilation of the research narratives submitted to the Texas Historical Commission in applications for Texas Historical Markers in Lamar County.
The narratives provide much more detail about the historical subjects than the few sentences allowed on the final markers.
All markers approved since 2008, when Suzy Harper became the LCHC chair and Gorley the historical marker chair, are included. He has also provided a history of the Lamar County Historical Commission and the Texas Historical Marker program.
The book signing will be at the Valley of the Caddo Museum.
