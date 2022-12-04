The fifth annual Christmas at the Museums celebration at Heritage Park in Paris begins at 1 p.m. Saturday in Paris with award presentations followed by a gamut of activities to support this year’s theme “Take Me Back to Toyland.”

In Roxton, the City Drug Store Museum is featured during Roxton Jolly Christmas festivities beginning at 8 a.m. Events include a reindeer bike ride, gingerbread party, Christmas bingo, cornhole tournament, a chili/soup contest, tree lighting and a Christmas parade.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

