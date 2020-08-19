The Covid-19 pandemic isn’t just messing with school day schedules and finances. For Paris ISD, it’ll also affect in-person gatherings like pep rallies and homecoming.
Superintendent Paul Jones told trustees Monday that homecoming this year will be postponed, and a new date for it has not yet been set. The Wildcats homecoming had been scheduled for Sept. 11, he said.
“Some schools are moving theirs to the spring, maybe a basketball homecoming. Right now, we’re just saying postponed,” Jones said.
District plans also call for no in-person gatherings in the fall, such as pep rallies. Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon, in responding to trustee Jenny Wilson’s question about pep rallies specifically, said staff are thinking of ways to make the rallies possible, including hosting them outside in the stadium or hosting staggered rallies for classes throughout the day.
“I don’t think they’ve finally made a determination as to whether they’re going to have them or not, but I think they are considering, just trying to figure out the safest way,” Dixon said. “They’re just thinking about the options.”
In other business, trustees unanimously approved the resignations of four teachers, including Andrea Garrett and Diane Small at Paris Junior High School, Mike Long at Paris High School and Cathy Phillips at Aikin Elementary School, and the retirement of Cleonne Drake, a Paris Junior High teacher.
