RENO — Residents’s property tax rates have lowered for the second consecutive fiscal year with the City Council approving $0.478 per $100 valuation, with an annual revenue of $1,691,291.
According to an ordinance, the tax rate will raise more taxes for maintenance and operations than last year’s tax rate.
The ordinance says $0.4005 will go towards maintenance and support of the general government, and $0.0775 is to go towards the city’s interest and sinking fund.
Another ordinance states that the city will net $130,569 more than last year due to the new tax rate, with $11,753 generated from new property.
The council began the Tuesday meeting by entering into executive session to consult with City Attorney David Hamilton to discuss its economic development plan.
The council then began a budget workshop to discuss the budget and deliberate on the tax rate, the latter of which was approved later in the meeting.
Mayor Pro Tem Joey McCarthy said he was unsure of the proposed eight percent raise for city employees.
“I’m not comfortable right now with that,” he said. “I’d like to see some evaluations on what everyone has done for the past year to see if we are where we should be.”
The council discussed various ways to implement the raise, beginning with a five percent raise Oct. 1 with an additional three percent raise after a six-month evaluation.
In other new business, the council voted to approve a budget amendment to move $4,000 from the Reno Volunteer Fire Department’s operating incidentals fund to its bunker gear fund.
The council also voted to approve the transfer of $30,158 to a building maintenance fund for covered parking at the back of City Hall.
An annual evaluation of Public Works Supervisor Jerry Reavis was postponed due to a council member leaving materials at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.