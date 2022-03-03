Students from the North Lamar High School Career & Technology Department competed in the District 5 Skills USA Contest last month at Texas State Technical College in Waco. Students who place first and second go to state, which will be held March 30-April 3 in Corpus Christi.
Placing first in Automotive Quiz Bowl include team members Drew McNeal, Luke Elrod, Evan Safle, Michael Bright, Jesselynn Reagan and Alternate Bryan Berg. Individual places include Luke Elrod first in aviation and automotive light repair, Evan Safle second in automotive service, Drew Mcneal first in diesel, Micheal Bright first in marine, Bryan Berg first in power equipment and Jesselyne Reagan second in marine.
The team is coached by Jared Reaves.
