ll successfully avoided a vote Monday on a proposed city/county fuel farm on recently purchased property on N. Main Street that undoubtedly has majority support by Lamar County Commissioners’ Court.
On repeated occasions, commissioners Ronnie Bass, Alan Skidmore and Kevin Anderson have spoken in favor of negotiations with the City of Paris and a fuel distributor to ready the former Shell gas station site for fuel distribution purposes, a move expected to cost roughly $700,000.
It was Anderson who began the discussion when the judge announced Agenda Item 17 — discussion and/or action by Lamar County Commissioners’ Court regarding property located at 2805 North Main, Paris, Texas.
Anderson said on Dec. 8 he called several distributors — Jackson Oil Co. in Mount Pleasant, Hall Oil Co. in Sulphur Springs and Douglass Distributing in Sherman — to see what the price would be for unleaded gas if delivered to a city/county fuel farm. He received quotes for $2. Unsuccessful in getting a local quote, Anderson said he sent someone to buy fuel at the pump to get a receipt.
“What our patrol cars are filling up for is $2.99 and what we could have bought fuel for on that day was $2, a savings of 99 cents,” Anderson said. “You talked about how long it would take for this project to pay for itself, and figuring it at 30 cents is not factual.”
Bell objected to the discussion.
“There are several people that called me after the story ran in the paper last week and said they are interested in being here for a discussion,” Bell said, adding that he thinks the subject should be placed on the agenda as a specific fuel farm discussion item rather than bringing the topic up under general discussion regarding property located at 2805 N. Main St.
After Bell spent several minutes reviewing his objections to further action, the judge again renewed his call for a specific agenda item. After a few moments of silence with no motion, the judge moved to the next agenda item.
In other action, the court received a $29,995 donation from the Lamar County United Way to purchase an outdoor warning system to be located in the Sanders Cove area of Pat Mayse Lake.
“Because of the generosity of our community and our corporate partners, we have raised enough money to give out of $120,000 to the tornado victim families, and we are presenting a check for $29,995 today for the tornado siren,” United Way executive director Jenny Wilson said.
“With this donation, we are going to be able to cover one of the hardest hit areas of the Nov. 4 tornado, and with a second system we have on order, we will be able to coverall of the pathways, camping grounds and the lake itself,” Lamar County Emergency Management coordinator Quincy Blount said. “People outdoors is one of our biggest concerns during a tornado, and this will help us tremendously.”
In other action, commissioners voted:
• to switch the county’s mass notification system from CodeRED and Rave Mobile Safety, citing improved communication abilities;
• to install a communication tower on the 2805 N. Main St. property at an estimated cost of $1 million property using a $250,000 state communication grant and to approve $12,000 from American Rescue Act fund for necessary studies and applications to the Federal Aviation Authority and to the Federal Communications Commission.
• to extend the Nov. 4 tornado disaster declaration through Jan. 31;
to approve a 7-year de-escalating property tax abatement to a Paris Economic Development Corp prospect client known by the code name Red Maple;
• to lease office space at 2673 N. Main St. to SAFT-T Crisis Center;
• to recognize Lamar County Sheriff Office participation in the Law Enforcement Support Office program in conjunction with the Department of Defense that enables law enforcement to acquire military surplus equipment’
• to lease a stockpile area in Precinct 1 for $1,200;
• to approve a $28,062.50 payout from Texas Association of Counties for a damaged Precinct 5 Constable vehicle;
• to accept all bids for unleaded gasoline, diesel fuel and road materials.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.