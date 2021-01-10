WASHINGTON — As chaos broke out in Washington on Wednesday, Rep. Pat Fallon of the Fourth Congressional District was waiting behind the doors of the House chambers to defend the Capitol under siege as pro-Trump rioters stormed the building in an attempt to stop the certification of the November election.
“We heard ‘Shots fired! Rounds, rounds fired!’” Fallon told The Paris News via conference call.
Rioters were met with Capitol Police as they broke into the building, causing destruction and the evacuation of lawmakers, and ending the day with the death of at least one person. After being sworn in a mere three days prior, Fallon took action amid the din. He broke off a hand sanitizer stand and, along with three other Texas representatives, stood in the chambers with Capitol police officers as the rioters attempted to break through the door.
Fallon, who has a wife and two young children, said thoughts of them were spinning through his head as projectiles he said could’ve been bullets blew through the chamber doors.
“I thought about my sons and my wife and family, and it’s really emotional to think of that. You just never thought that your third day in the Capitol serving would unfold like this,” Fallon said.
The freshman congressman won by a landslide in Lamar County after making multiple stops in the Red River Valley area to meet constituents. Now that he’s back home in Texas, Fallon said the events of Wednesday are ones he won’t soon forget.
Fallon said before rioters came to the doors of the House, anxiety began to rise as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left the room during the discussion about the certification of votes. While he said this could be normal, it immediately struck him as a little odd because of the gravity of the debate about the election. Then, Capitol Police were on the loudspeakers and as panic rose, members of Congress began to grab gas masks, stowed under every chair in the House.
“That was when concern began to boil,” Fallon said.
Fallon said Capitol Police soon began to evacuate the members of Congress, but looking around, he saw there were very few officers in the chambers. Before he knew it, Fallon said Texas Reps. Tony Gonzales, Troy Nehls and Ronny Jackson, along with Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin, had made the decision to hold down the fort.
“I said, ‘Tony, let’s go’ and he wasn’t leaving. So I said, ‘Well, I’m not going anywhere. I’m gonna stay with y’all,’” Fallon said of his decision to stay as other members of Congress were ushered out to an undisclosed location.
Fallon and other representatives helped to move a large piece of furniture in front of the door and backed up Capitol Police as glass shattered. Having served in the Air Force, Fallon said his military background was key when it came to his response to the violence, helping him keep a level head despite the chaos.
“I think a lot of adrenaline’s flowing, our hearts are racing and we’re scared. We don’t know what’s on the other side of that door, because when the mob reached the actual doors and all you hear is that ominous — because you can’t see it, you can just hear it — screaming, hollering hooting, and just the visceral sounds that a mob makes, pounding, incessant pounding on the doors of our — and when I say ‘our’ I mean, the people’s, not the mob’s — of the people’s house, and we’re gonna defend it,” Fallon said about helping keep the doors to the House closed. The Senate was breached, but not the House.
With a few days to reflect on what some have called an attempted coup at the Capitol, Fallon said he was disappointed and angered by the violence he saw firsthand Wednesday. He was adamant about the American people’s right to assemble and right to free speech, but said that violence isn’t just wrong, it’s unproductive. Over the summer, protests broke out across the country following the killing of an unarmed Black man, George Floyd, at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. A few protests that were organized following his death involved looting and destruction and Fallon likened Wednesday’s events to those. He said even if American’s feel passionately about something — and even if they disagree — violence is never the answer.
“I’m equally disgusted as to what happened three days ago. I don’t care if they were supporting the president, and how they vote …” Fallon said. “This is completely unacceptable. It was unacceptable and I condemned it in the summer of 2020 and I’m doing the same thing in January ‘21.”
If he could talk to a rioter face to face, Fallon said he would tell them their actions weren’t only “childish and immature, but dangerous,” noting that he and other like minded representatives were trying to give the rioters what they were asking for by voting against certifying the Electoral College votes.
“You can feel passionately about your cause, but we are a representative republic, we’re not a banana republic,” Fallon said. “You have hired us to do your bidding. I was in the chamber voting to object to five states: Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan. We were debating those points. Let us do our jobs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.