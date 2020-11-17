CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville City Council will consider a bid for a contractor to build six new U.S. Department of Agriculture Home Program houses and discuss purchasing camera systems for police cars as well as acquiring a fire and rescue ladder truck at a 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting at Clarksville City Hall, 800 W. Main St.
Council members will take possible action on illegal dump sites within city limits and potentially extend a part-time community development position to address street signs and tree limbs in roadways.
The council will also consider approving an agreement between the city and WCID for an easement at Langford Lake and buying food vouchers at a local grocery store for city employees.
