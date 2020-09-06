An era is coming to an end for the Region D water planning board.
For the past 25 years, the Northeast Texas Municipal Water Planning Group — which serves the Cypress Basin area encompassing Camp, Titus, Morris, Cass, Marion and Harrison counties — will end its administrative duties for the board by the end of 2020.
“I am getting close to retirement,” said Walt Sears, the executive director for the group. “I will not be the general manager here for the next round of water planning.”
Region D is in the final stages of approving the 2021 Region D water plan, which it will submit to the state before the end of this year, and in 2021, the five-year cycle will begin again.
“I think it would be more smooth for Region D (to have a different administrator) for the entire planning cycle,” Sears said.
Sears noted that the NETMWPG has been in existence since 1953.
“I am only the fourth general manager the district has had,” he said, “for 23 years and counting, and the longest serving one so far.”
It was time for another generation to take over, he added.
The state requires that each water planning region appoint a political subdivision to administer the funds for developing water plans. Texas Water Planning Board administrator Ron Ellis said the appointee can be anything from a city council to a district or authority, “any other political subdivision of the state, any interstate compact commission to which the state is a party, and any nonprofit water supply corporation.”
The announcement was made at Wednesday’s meeting of the Region D board by phone, where Sears told the board they should start looking at potential replacements early, so as to get the jump for the next planning cycle.
“I want to express my sincere appreciation” for a job well done, Region D Chair Jim Thompson said.
Another board member chimed in and said it was impressive how Sears has navigated the various personalities on the board over the years and the increasing requirements for an administrator.
Sears noted the board needed to put a notice in the Texas Register — a state publication for general announcements from the state government — for a new administrator.
Board member Ned Muse, who represents Camp County, said the notice needed to be like a request for qualifications.
“Let’s put the notice out there and see who is willing to do it,” he said.
Ellis agreed, adding that outlining expectations for the new administrator would help narrow down the selection process.
When the NETMWPG took over, their competition was the Ark-Tex Council of Governments, Sears said, and they were charging for the service. Across the state, most administrators charge for the service, he added, saying that NETMWPG only had staff work part time and didn’t charge Region D at all.
“I do not believe Region D requires a full-time person,” Sears said.
Sears also recommended the board take a hard look at replacing the NETMWPG with Kyle Dooley and the staff at the Riverbend Water Resources District. Riverbend recently received a $200 million grant from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for Wright Patman Lake. Riverbend serves Red River, Cass and Bowie Counties, and is on a growth arc right now, Sears said.
“They will be as large or larger than the district I work for,” he said. “It is foreseeable that Kyle could be there for the next cycle and then some.”
Sears said he and his staff would be available to guide the next administrator through any pitfalls or to offer advice in the next cycle.
“I will still be in the neighborhood,” he said.
