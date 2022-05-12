Justiss Elementary School assistant principal Kendra Beshirs will take over the reins as principal at Givens Early Childhood Center next year to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of principal Sheila Ensey, who has taken a position in Detroit.
With Paris ISD for her entire 19-year career, Beshirs began as a special education teacher at Justiss in 2003 and then served as an academic coach until 2015 when she was named assistant principal.
“I feel like Givens is a great campus and a lot of families’ first experience with Paris ISD, so I am excited to be a part of that,” Beshirs said. “I feel like Mrs. Ensey and the staff over there have done an awesome job, and I just want to build on what they have going on and continue to build partnerships with the community and relationships with those families.”
Beshirs earned a Bachelor of Science in social work in 2000 from Texas A&M-Commerce and a Master of Science in educational administration in 2012, also from Texas A&M Commerce. She has been married for 26 years to Jeremy Beshirs, who is also an educator. The couple has two sons, both Paris High School graduates.
Paris ISD trustees approved Superintendent Paul Jones’ recommendation of Beshirs as principal at a Monday board meeting after a committee interviewed three finalists for the position from a field of eight applicants.
