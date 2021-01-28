DETROIT — Lily Daigle sits at her kitchen table and strings the beads together. In doing so, she has created her own little business.
“The teachers that work at Detroit have been my biggest buyers,” Lily said.
The sixth-grade student at Detroit Junior High School picked up her Christmas gift from last year — a jewelry making kit given by her grandmother — and made a mask lanyard for herself, and then she started making them to sell, which has turned into a good part-time business.
“My mom kept getting onto me for losing my mask,” she said.
She is the daughter of Dottie and Josh Daigle. Dottie Daigle said at first Lily sold to mainly family members and friends, but word has spread fast, and far.
“She’s shipped some to West Texas, near Wichita Falls, and an order to Central Texas,” she said.
She plans to have a booth at the Reno Trade Days as well, Lily said. She takes Paypal payments, she said, and most of her stock is sold through her Facebook page, LPD designs, which is her initials.
“I have over 200 members (on Facebook),” she said.
She does take custom orders, but a lot of people prefer her original designs.
“I have options on my Facebook page for people who don’t know what they want,” Lily said. “I have this one with pearls all the way around the back (that sells well).”
Some other designs include what she calls “denim and pearls,” which is blue and white pearls, and rainbow ombre.
“It just dresses it up,” she said.
Now, she’s come up with a hybrid design for holding onto masks and worker’s ID badges, Lily said. The page also sells bracelets, necklaces and anklets.
“I’m going to start working on earrings,” she said.
Over the Christmas break, she visited her cousin in Louisiana, and now the cousin, Katie, has started her own mask lanyard business.
“She’s doing really well with hers as well,” Dottie Daigle said.
With the money she’s made, Lily said she has splurged on some new clothes, but she’s also saved some for vacations and even for college and put money back into the business.
The unexpected new business has made schoolwork a little more difficult, she said. Lily plays on a basketball team, and her orders have interfered with practice a time or two, but her mom has helped her out, she said, adding how much she appreciates it.
But, working out the balance between business and play, Lily said she wants her business to expand.
“I hope it grows. I hope people not just from Red River County are buying them,” she said.
