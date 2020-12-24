Bois d’arc Lake and Lake Ralph Hall, the two largest lakes to be built in Texas in the past 30 years, are expected to pump millions of dollars into the Northeast Texas economy while supplying water to a thirsty Dallas metroplex.
Construction of Bois d’Arc Lake, northeast of Bonham, is nearing completion while Lake Ralph Hall, northeast of Ladonia, gained final approval in early 2020 with work expected to begin in early 2021.
News about the two lakes takes spot No. 8 in The Paris News Top Ten stories of 2020.
Constructed by the North Texas Municipal Water District regional water system to supply water to the 80 communities it serves in the Dallas Metroplex, Bois d’Arc Lake will inundate 16,641 acres of land and is expected to produce upwards of 70 million gallons of water daily starting in 2022.
Onlookers watched from afar as gigantic earth moving equipment and more than 600 workers constructed a two-mile, 90-foot-tall dam, about 11 miles of new roads and a 1.3-mile-long bridge over the lake that connects FM 1396 to the north by way of a new FM 897 to Highway 82 south of the lake. The dam is nearing completion, and the bridge opened in August, which allows a closer view of construction.
“We are pleased this key project has been completed, and is opened for public use,” North Texas Municipal Water District interim executive director Rodney Rhoades said in August. “Our focus now is on finishing construction of the dam and other projects in and around the lake bed so that we can begin impounding water early next year.”
Work continues on boat ramps, a dam maintenance building and a lake operations center for administrative operations and recreational/educational activities.
In an unprecedented move in late October, Texas Parks and Wildlife stocked ponds in the reservoir footprint with approximately 2,000 specially bred ShareLunker fingerlings so that the fish will be capable of spawning themselves by the time the ponds are inundated.
Early in 2020, pipe 90 inches in diameter in 50-foot-long sections weighing 25,000 pounds each began arriving along a 35-mile stretch south of the lake toward Leonard where work continues on a treatment plant. Pipe installation is nearing completion. From Leonard, treated water will be carried by pipe 25 miles to the district’s regional water system near McKinney. That pipe is now being delivered.
While work continues on the lake, pipelines and water treatment plant, mitigation work on nearby Riverby Farms in Lamar County also continues with the planting of 5 million trees.
“We are replacing the habitat we flood with the reservoir almost acre for acre,” district project manager Steve Long said earlier in the year. “Work continues to restore streams, plant grassland cover crops, plow and conduct controlled burns and herbicide treatments.” In addition to the 15,000-acre Riverby Ranch property, which the water district purchased in its entirety, the district has roughly 1,900 acres for mitigation south of Bonham.
Lake Ralph Hall
Named for long-time U.S. congressman, the late Ralph Hall, this 7,600-acre lake gained final approval from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers earlier this year with construction expected to begin in second quarter 2021 with the lake in operation by 2025.
In the planning/permitting stage for more than 15 years, the $490 million reservoir is being constructed by the Upper Trinity Water District in Lewisville, which serves 29 utilities to roughly 300,000 customers in Collin and Denton counties.
The dam is named for the late Leon Hurse, long-time Ladonia mayor, who led a city delegation in 2002 to meet with Hall and Upper Trinity officials to begin discussions about the lake, according to newspaper records.
“We are excited to work with our partner city, Ladonia, in making this long-time process come to fruition,” Upper Trinity communications director Jason Pierce said in February 2020, shortly after the lake gained federal approval. “We are looking forward to this being not only a water supply reservoir for our customers but an economic benefit to the area.”
The lake is expected to inundate about 7,600 acres along the North Sulphur River (similar in size to Grapevine Lake near Lewisville), but is expected to yield about 30% more water because of the greater rainfall in the Sulphur River Basin.
In addition to supplying roughly 55 million gallons of water a day for thirsty North Dallas suburbs, the lake should relieve erosion along the North Sulphur River where cotton farmers dug a 20 foot-wide and 10-foot deep channel to curtail flooding. The channel is now at least 200-foot wide and 60-foot deep near a bridge on Highway 34 south of Honey Grove. Plans call for a new bridge, with pedestrian access, to span the lake, according to information at lakeralphhall.com.
In addition to the website, Upper Trinity recently launched a Facebook page (@LakeRalphHall) and a Twitter account (@LakeRalphHall1) to provide regular updates on construction activities, project schedule and contracting opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.