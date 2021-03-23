Paris City Council on Monday agreed to terminate the city’s long-term lease on Trail de Paris with the Greater Paris Development Foundation at a future date, a move to encourage the Texas Legislature to take over management of the Northeast Texas Trail as a linear state park.
State Rep. Gary VanDeaver, R-New Boston, and state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, both have bills before the Legislature requesting an interim study about the feasibility of the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department taking over trail management. VanDeaver’s bill was referred to the House Administration Committee on March 11.
“We are hoping to move it,” VanDeaver said by telephone Monday night. “We are aware that we can’t pass any bills that have fiscal notes, but I believe this is a great time to do the study and then be prepared to act on what we learn from the study in future sessions.”
The Greater Paris Development Foundation made a request for the council to acknowledge that the city would be willing to
terminate its leases at the appropriate time, Paris Public Works Director Michael Smith said.
“We budget roughly $30,000 a year for its upkeep,” Smith said, noting the potential savings to the city. In answer to a question by Councilor Gary Savage about whether the state would take the same kind of care, Smith answered in the affirmative. “It’s a win-win.”
In other action, the council approved the private sale of 24 tax-foreclosed properties as presented by attorney Tracy Pounders, who explained the properties were the only ones not sold out of 74 offered in a tax sale Jan. 5.
“That’s a 100% sale,” Pounders said. “We’ve never had that before, which indicates much more interest in delinquent tax foreclosed properties, a very, very good sign for Paris.”
Councilors passed a resolution establishing the Texas Property Assessed Clean Energy program, which provides low-cost, long-term financing for water and energy efficiency and conservation improvements to commercial and industrial properties. Initially the Paris Lakes project on Southeast Loop 286 may benefit from the program but it is open to all commercial and Industrial businesses who meet the state’s requirements.
Council approved three zoning changes, from one-family to office district in the 800 block of 38th Street SE, from agricultural to commercial in the 1500 block of South Church Street and from light industrial to two-family dwelling at 1415 6th St. SE.
After a brief executive session, councilors took no action on negotiations with David Alarid for a financial or other incentive for First National Bank Building and associated properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.