MAY 11 to MAY 12
FD Assist EMS
May 11
4:19 to 4:20 p.m., 2910 Clarksville St.
8:30 to 8:39 p.m., Clarksville St.
First Responder-Paris
May 11
7:52 to 8:01 a.m., 59 12th St. SE.
8:34 to 8:42 p.m., 285 27th St. NW.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
May 11
12:27 to 12:58 p.m., 3025 NE Loop 286.
3:04 to 3:17 p.m., 3855 Lamar Ave.
