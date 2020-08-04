Both North Lamar and Chisum ISDs will take a look next week at a new solar farm project in western Lamar County.
Representatives from Mockingbird Solar Center, a planned multi-million dollar project with acreage in both districts, are to present value limitation agreement applications to school trustees during separate meetings, according to Nick Lambert of Powell, Youngblood & Taylor.
Lambert and an associate, Shelly Leung, the firm’s economic development director, walked North Lamar trustees through the value limitation process and shared information about the proposed solar project at a Monday night meeting.
A planned $150 million investment, limited to $30 million on the district’s maintenance and operations side of its tax levy, Mockingbird Solar Center is expected to yield the district roughly $3.5 million — roughly $232,200 a year for 15 years — in supplemental payments in lieu of taxes, Leung said.
In addition, the district will receive an additional payment in case an economic study reveals the supplement fails to replace all revenue lost by the district because of the limited value agreement, Leung said. Revenue received by the district is outside the state’s recapture mechanism that provides for an equal distribution of school property taxes throughout the state.
“This is a way for the applicant to share their tax savings with the district,” Leung said. “This money is not subject to recapture; you get to keep all of this in house in your general fund and use it to your discretion.”
The limited value agreement does not apply to the interest and sinking side of the tax levy used to pay debt, Leung said about the $150 million investment.
“This is really exciting, and something the community may be very interested in moving forward with bond elections,” Leung said. “Be prepared to sell this to your taxpayers.”
If trustees agree next week to accept the limited value application for review by the district and by the Texas Comptroller’s Office, and if by Dec. 31 the district approves the final application after a public hearing, Leung said a two-year qualifying period would begin during which Mockingbird Solar would make at least a $30 million investment. A 10-year value limitation period on maintenance and operations taxes would begin Jan. 1, 2023, and Jan.1, 2033, the entire project would go back on the tax rolls.
“Acceptance of the application on Aug. 10 does not mean that we are going to agree to do this,” Lambert said. “Acceptance does not mean anything other than we are going to take a look and do due diligence with the applicant paying for the entire process.”
After the information session, trustees approved a local ad valorem taxes economic development policy that details action to be taken pursuant to the Texas Economic Development Act as set for in Chapter 313 of the Texas Tax Code. The board also named Powell, Youngblood & Taylor to represent the district in the process to be paid by the applicant.
Details about Mockingbird Solar Center’s impact on Chisum ISD were not available at press time but will be presented at a special board meeting next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.