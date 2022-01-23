Former KXII news anchor and District 4 candidate for U.S. Congress in the March 1 Republican primary, Dan Thomas stressed the need to hold elected officials accountable and confine the power and size of the federal government in order to change the downhill direction this country is headed on Saturday in Paris.
Thomas spent 21 years in the broadcast industry, the past seven in Sherman as anchor on Fox and CBS-affiliated Channel 12 until he was fired in October as a result of a government mandate that required companies with more than 100 employees to require a Covid-19 vaccination. That mandate has now been struck down by the courts.
“My doctor said don’t take it,” Thomas said, explaining he had a previous reaction to a flu shot containing some of the same ingredients. “After 21 years in the business, my career was over.”
As a result of his experience, Thomas said he was invited to testify in Austin before a committee after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order against the mandate.
“A few of our legislators wanted to make it into a state law but lobbyists testified that they couldn’t get it out of committee to protect Texans because they are too afraid of the federal government,” Thomas said. “That opened my eyes that the federal government is out of control, and that is what got me into this fight. I want to go to Washington and be a voice that can stand up to this nonsense.”
A constitutionalist, Thomas stressed states rights.
“We need to return our country back to what it was at its founding and allow our states to weigh in on the issues that affect them in unique ways,” Thomas said. “We don’t need a federal agency telling us how to educate our kids; we need Texas to come up with its own solutions.”
Thomas spent roughly an hour fielding questions that ranged from the foreign ownership of land, to term limits, border security, election integrity and campaign finance laws among other topics to include discussion about the importance of grassroots political action.
“Discussions like this tonight, and sharing on social media, can go a long way toward educating our neighbors about solutions to the problems that we have and getting them to vote in the right direction,” Thomas said. “I hear so many great ideas here tonight. I think anybody in this room would make a better congressman than a lot of the people we have up there now. We just need people that can go up there and stand up for what is right. That’s what my candidacy is all about.”
Born in Oklahoma City, Thomas earned a bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University in 2000. He and his wife, Sadie, have been married for 19 years and have two children. The family attends First Baptist Church in Sherman.
Thomas faces incumbent Pat Fallon of Prosper and John Harper of Rowlett in the upcoming Republican primary.
