Paris Economic Development Corp. on Tuesday gave the go ahead for Executive Director Maureen Hammond to proceed with an incentive package for a prospective industry to locate in Paris. No other details were disclosed about Project Yellowstone.
Directors also approved the purchase of video conference equipment for the community room at the Sante Fe Depot, 1125 Bonham St., at a cost of roughly $5,500.
“We are seeing an increase in virtual meetings due to the pandemic, and we currently have no audio visual in any conference room that we have access to,” Hammond said, explaining she has visited with Paris City Manager Grayson Path about mounting the equipment in the Community Room next door to PEDC offices.
Hammond noted there is $15,000 in the current year budget for office updates. After discussion about whether to permanently mount the equipment or set it up on a portable cart, directors opted for a more permanent installation.
“I like the idea of a fix to the wall and a cleaner look,” Chairman Josh Bray said. “Not that we have a problem with it walking away, but just the concern of it being damaged.”
In other action, directors approved minutes from a Sept. 15 meeting and a September financial report that shows the economic engine with $3,794,505 in available funds.
“We started out Sept. 1 with $4,489,096.04 with sales tax revenues coming in at $139,807.97,” Treasurer Mihir Pankaj reported.” After expenses of $854,398.26 you’re left with a total at the end of September with $3,774,505.75.”
Pankaj explained September expenses included $772,000 out of $1 million budgeted for rail spur expenses for American Spiralweld.
