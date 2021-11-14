Northeast Texas area residents who want free access to online learning courses now have the opportunity through “SkillUp Northeast Texas,” an initiative sponsored by Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas. Any area resident can join the Metrix E-Learning System, which provides courses in high demand skills.
Residents can complete online classes, explore career pathways and prepare for industry-recognized certifications to upgrade existing skills or learn new skills. Whether a person is looking for a first job, a new job or to advance their career, Metrix courses can help.
The Metrix E-Learning system has a catalog of over 4,000 courses that include topics such as business, information technology, manufacturing, customer service, finance and much more. The “Prove It” feature in Metrix offers assessments that can be used by job seekers to evaluate and document knowledge skills in a given area. The Metrix System is accessible around the clock to anyone with internet access. People can work at their own pace through a variety of courses that teach both technical and soft skills.
Employers having difficulty finding qualified candidates or looking to update existing employee skills can also benefit from SkillUp Northeast Texas. Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas staff can help identify relevant training courses to boost your operations and utilize the assessment feature to identify qualified candidates.
To sign up for free access, visit netxworkforce.skillupamerica.org or call 903-794-4163 Ext. 109, email skillup@netxworks.org or visit netxworkforce.org. This offer is only available for a limited time, so area residents looking to upgrade their skills are encouraged to sign up soon.
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Relay Texas TDD: 800-735-2989 (Voice) 711.
