A stop work order on a fence at a South Church Street residence has been canceled, and Paris City Council on Monday instructed staff to take a permit requirement for fences under seven foot out of the city’s fence ordinance.
Councilors also directed Director of Planning & Community Development Andrew Mack to return with an amended ordinance to permit property owners to decide which way a fence faces except for one that directly faces a street, in which case the decorative side must face the street.
Property owner Randy Hider, who expressed concern at an April 12 meeting about what he believed to be inconsistencies in fence ordinance enforcement, said he is pleased with the outcome.
“I think this is an example of a positive experience,” Hider said, noting as a result of his concern the city is now going to take action that could encourage people to invest in Paris. “I think we can all learn about how we can take a new approach to our ordinances.”
Mack said code enforcement officers responded to Hider’s property because of a complaint about the height of a fence. After determining its height did not exceed the maximum requirement, officers noted the fence’s orientation.
“Knowing that the regulations require a certain orientation is why we (code enforcement) exercised enforcement action that we did because the fence didn’t meet code,” Mack said, noting that more than 500 fence permits have been issued since 2014.
“I don’t know that we’ve gotten a boat full of complaints over the years about which side faces which direction, but based on my research (of other city ordinances) if the council’s direction is to change that requirement, except perhaps with the street facing, I think that’s probably an appropriate action for you to take.”
Councilors voiced support of fence ordinance changes.
“I would support the homeowner who is paying for the fence would get to pick which side of the fence they would want to see from their property, except of course, the front facing the street, and I think it should be the finished side,” Mayor pro tem Paula Portugal said.
Other councilors expressed similar opinions. Councilor Gary Savage spoke in favor of removing the permit requirement.
“You have all these issues like safety, social liability, and you have property line issues,” Savage said. “I don’t think the city should put themselves in the middle of all that; so, I would support deregulation of any fence under seven feet tall.”
In taking comments from the audience, one speaker expressed concern about how just one complaint can prompt code enforcement action while another speaker talked about the need to include the issue of privacy in an ordinance, making sure there is an avenue for a property owner to pursue in order to increase the height of a fence if a neighbor installs a security camera high enough to see over a fence. In response, Councilor Clayton Pilgrim noted variances are allowed to ordinances and proper methods are in place to request such variances.
At an April 12 meeting, Hider, and several others on his behalf, expressed concern about a red-tag stop order on a $7,000 cedar fence in back of his new residence because support posts are visible from a side street.
“Just that red piece of paper handed to me just really hurt,” Hider said at that meeting, noting he has invested roughly $300,000 in three different properties on South Church Street in an effort to help restore the neighborhood and to inspire others to invest in Paris. “It stuck like a knife in me, and I was like I just don’t even know why I want to continue this and talk positively about the city, and what comes out at the city level is so negative. Aren’t there bigger issues at hand?”
Mayor Steve Clifford, who was absent from Monday’s meeting, asked at the April 12 meeting that an examination of the fence ordinance be placed on the agenda for the next meeting.
In other action at Monday’s meeting, councilors referred back to the Planning & Zoning Commission a change in zoning request from a one-family district to an office district in the 900 block of 38th SE Street in Morningside because of changes to the original zoning request. The Council approved a request at 1049 7th NW Street for a change from commercial and one-family district.
Councilors also authorized the issuance of a solid waste collection permit to Frank Fiesen with Turn Key Dumpster Rental. The Council took no action after a brief executive session to discuss a possible incentive for an economic development prospect known by code name Project Fast Track.
