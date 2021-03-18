One year ago this week, life in the United States and the Red River Valley changed. Businesses closed their doors at the urging of federal and state officials in an attempt to curb the spread of a novel coronavirus. Resources like toilet paper and personal protective equipment became rare, and soon after, Americans were asked to don face masks in public.
In the year since Covid-19 hit the U.S., more than 30.29 million Americans have tested positive for the virus and more than 550,600 Americans have died from it. More than 2.73 million Texans contracted Covid-19, and more than 45,800 lost their lives to it. In the rural Red River Valley, there have been more than 11,900 confirmed diagnoses and 276 deaths.
Covid-19 changed just about every aspect of life. Schools shut down for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, and later reopened with options for students to participate remotely for the 2020-21 school year. Nursing homes and hospitals shut visitors out to protect residents and patients. Large gatherings and tourism events were put on hold. Video chat services like Zoom became not just a way to socialize, but a way of conducting business or including the public in the government’s business.
The pandemic also thrust the Paris-Lamar County Health District into the spotlight, testing its ability to serve the public during a health crisis. The changes affected health care workers like Gina Prestridge, the health district’s director, both personally and professionally.
“Emergency preparedness is definitely a top priority in public health. We plan, strategize and even exercise scenarios (such as our annual drive-thru flu shot clinics) that we think will help us prepare in the event of a public health emergency or pandemic situation. All that is good, well, necessary and helpful, but it in no way can really prepare anyone for a novel pandemic such as Covid-19,” Prestridge said. “One year ago, overnight, the health district went from seeing patients in a clinical setting, issuing WIC vouchers, inspecting restaurants, permitting septic systems, etc., to a life or death command center for a novel virus that would systematically affect the lives of everyone in our community. So much of those first few months of the pandemic are still a blur — long hours, very little sleep and more fear and worry than I have ever experienced in all my 20-plus years working in public health.”
Prestridge said she, like many business owners and operators, first had to figure out how to keep the health district functioning safely for staff, patients and the community. Those efforts were challenged by a lack of resources at almost every turn of the pandemic, she said.
“The nursing home outbreaks were the first big hit to our community. The most vulnerable of our community were getting sick and dying so quickly. Early on during the nursing home outbreaks, (the big challenge) was the lack of testing capabilities, and even as most recently trying to acquire vaccine. Actually, there have been challenges around every corner and with every new, unfamiliar aspect of this virus,” Prestridge said.
Those challenges helped bring the Paris Regional Medical Center family of health care providers closer together, said Dr. Amanda Green, the hospital’s chief medical officer. Every department had to change and adapt to changing protocols throughout the fluid crisis, and overcoming the challenges required teamwork, she said.
“The teamwork across units has allowed us to get to know each other better, and the stress and weight of the pandemic often led us to lean on one another for emotional support as well. We move forward, eventually past Covid, as a team that is more cohesive and confident than ever before,” she said.
It’s only now that there’s been a continued decline in Covid-19 cases that the hospital has been able to relax its visitation and personal protective equipment policies. Each policy revision is a step in the right direction, CEO Steve Hyde said, adding It will be a process getting back to “normal.”
“We definitely seem to be moving toward the work-life we used to know,” he said. “There seems to be less tension and worry throughout the hospital, which is a nice reprieve for everyone. We aren’t out of the woods yet, and Covid will be something we deal with from now on, like the flu, but I do think we are trending positively.”
The pandemic also proved challenging for local businesses, which not only had to contend with being shorthanded as employees became ill but which also were directed by the state government to limit foot traffic and require face masks. Some weathered the storm with help from the federal government’s stimulus packages. Others, including Office Depot, Bealls, JCPenney and Family Video, closed their doors permanently.
Covid-19 cases peaked in the Red River Valley after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays with active daily cases totaling more than 1,400. Hospitalization rates for the area’s Trauma Service Areas exceeded the state’s 15% threshold, which triggered greater restrictions aimed at getting hospitalizations under control. The surge eased throughout February, aided by the increasing availability of vaccines and a severe winter storm mid-month that kept many people at home.
This month, Gov. Greg Abbott rolled back the state’s mask and building capacity mandates, leading to hope that the worst of the pandemic is behind us. Fueling that hope are three vaccines with U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency approval. All three — Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson — are making their way into the Red River Valley, and thousands of residents have visited local vaccine clinics during the past three months to get their shots.
“It took a lot of emails from a lot of people asking the state to declare Lamar County a Covid vaccination hub, but it worked,” Prestridge said, adding that the community should have confidence in its leadership, who with no playbook to fall back on, played an active role in assisting and supporting the Paris-Lamar County Health District throughout the pandemic. “Once federal funding became available to both the city and the county, they were ready to assist. The health district was able to acquire resources to test for Covid, track Covid and pay for the extra manpower it takes to meet the federal and state Covid reporting requirements.”
Also fueling hope of recovery, particularly for the economy, is billions in federal stimulus funds, hundreds of millions of which have been sent to individual Americans. Since March 2020, the federal government has approved three stimulus packages that included checks for individuals, including $1,200 in the first round, $600 in the second and $1,400 in the third. The latest round of stimulus money is hitting bank accounts this week for those with direct deposit information on file with the Internal Revenue Service.
Although Americans are primed for shopping, there is some trepidation about reopening some businesses too soon.
“I would say there is a hope of recovery,” Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen said. “There are some businesses that still have not opened their doors yet. They are doing drive-thru and curbside. Each and every business have choices to make regarding how they open back up. I hope everyone can still respect that choice. It is their business, and they must do what they feel is right.”
One of the big challenges now is overcoming a lack of employees, Allen said. That’s caused some business owners to change their hours or to close their doors because they don’t have enough staff and they don’t want to ask employees to work extra shifts. Local employment agencies have multiple jobs open, Allen said, adding when he visits a business, it’s not uncommon that he’s asked if he knows anyone looking for work.
“Its not a lack of people not wanting to shop local and eat local. Our community has and is doing a great job of supporting our local businesses,” Allen said. “We are still going to launch our Summer Internship Program along with United Way this summer, and I hope we can help with long-term employment as well.”
Already an issue before the pandemic, empty storefronts may be a lingering symptom of the pandemic. Allen said the loss of multiple Paris Towne Center businesses hurt because they had been a fixture of the community for a long time and they were all located in one place, but Paris isn’t the only city affected. Many cities lost those businesses.
“There is conversation about other businesses coming to Paris, and existing businesses expanding and growing. We really need that to happen to fill some of our vacant buildings,” Allen said.
He credits the entrepreneurial spirit of local business owners and the employees of chain stores for overcoming the challenges that came with the pandemic, and he urges the community to continue the strong support that’s kept them afloat this past year.
Looking back over the past year, Prestridge said there’s always lessons to be learned but she feels immense pride in her crew at the health district for the work they’ve done.
“I asked each member of my staff to go so far above and beyond their job description, work long hours, work in an unfamiliar, sometimes uncomfortable environment, and not one of them hesitated for one minute,” she said. “Each person gave 150% of themselves to do whatever it takes to save lives.”
She believes the partnerships forged during the pandemic were key to combating Covid-19 and preventing its further spread in the region. She credits the City of Paris, Lamar County, Paris Regional Medical Center, Paris Junior College, the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, local organizations and individual volunteers for their work over the past 12 months.
“I would just encourage everyone to keep safety measures in place while we are working on getting the majority of our community vaccinated,” Prestridge said.
Green shared similar advice, saying health care providers are encouraged to see local infection and hospitalization rates trending down. The thinking now is that between the number of infectious cases and vaccinations, there’s a level of immunity that will help prevent the chain of spread.
“There are still daily active cases reported, and until our number of active cases in the county is 10 or less, we do not have good control of spread,” she said.
New variants of Covid-19 have popped up throughout the world and in the U.S., but they haven’t been seen yet in Northeast Texas, Green said. Rural areas lagged weeks behind the nation’s first wave of infections, so preventing spread is the best way to safeguard against a surge of variant strains, she said. Reinfection also is possible, though rare, but it’s still a reason to continue wearing masks, to remain physically separated when in groups and to continue good hand hygiene, and Green recommends those who have been vaccinated to continue wearing masks until at least 60% to 70% of the population is vaccinated.
“The governor lifting the mask mandate does not change the public health recommendation guidance; it only shifts responsibility for ‘enforcement’ to the private sector and schools. There never was adequate mask enforcement, even with the mandate, and wearing a mask has always been a personal choice — choosing to protect the community, protect the vulnerable, as well as protecting yourself,” Green said. “More data comes out weekly about the decrease in spread that is achieved through wearing masks. If we can keep using our tools for just a few months longer, hopefully by mid to late summer, we will have sustained this welcome decrease in infection rates.”
