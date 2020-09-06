Although the State Fair of Texas was canceled, Texans won’t have to wait until 2021 to get their fill of Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs. The famous treat is now available at Golden Chick restaurants.
Now through Oct. 25, the fast-food chicken brand will be serving Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs at all of its restaurants in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.
“Like many others, we were disappointed to hear that the State Fair was canceled and after the year we’ve had we could all use a little comfort food,” said Jim Stevens, president of Golden Chick. “While we serve Original Golden Tenders, Fletcher’s is the creator of the Original Corny Dog, and what better way to make the two widely accessible than to serve them both at our restaurants and in our drive-thrus. We each have a presence at the annual State Fair of Texas and over 50 years of service in the Lone Star State, the partnership makes perfect sense.”
