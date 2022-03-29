The question about how to spend roughly $9.5 million in federal American Rescue Act funds continues at Lamar County Commissioners’ Court.
Commissioners approved the purchase of $26,000 in livestock scales and supplies for Lamar County 4-H competitive from the funds at a Monday meeting but delayed action on roughly $1.6 million in requests from the county’s elected officials.
Discussion is to continue at a 9 a.m. meeting Wednesday in the Commissioners’ Courtroom at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
As has been the case, Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell cautioned restraint in spending federal money without hiring an administrative consultant and without further meetings to prioritize county needs to include work on the courthouse roof in an effort to end water leaks, a recurring problem for the past 20 years.
“I think we need to hire an administrator before we start transferring money outside the county to nonprofits,” Bell said. “And, my thought is we need to get a good price tag on everything that we need before we start spending money.”
Bell abstained from the unanimous vote by the four commissioners to approve the request for 4-H funds by Lamar County Extension Agent Jessica Humphrey.
Later in the meeting, Commissioner Ronnie Bass continued his argument that spending 10% of the American Rescue Act funds to hire an administrator for items that are unquestionably allowed by rescue act regulations is unnecessary.
“We need to go ahead and approve these items that we know we are going to approve to give us some relief in this year’s budget,” Bass said of the roughly $1.6 million in requests brought before the court.
Among other things, requested items include roughly $975,000 for 15 patrol cars for the sheriff’s department so that officers can be ready to respond to emergencies from home, $125,000 for drones, $102,000 for Flock cameras to be placed throughout the county for vehicle identifications, $65,000 for a constable vehicle, $265,000 for a new generator at the county jail.
Without a motion on any of the items, commissioners recessed with plans to hold a brief meeting on Tuesday to recess again until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
