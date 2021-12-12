BOGATA - The Bogata City Council will meet Monday night at 7 p.m. in the Bogata Community Center, 201 NW Second St.
Councillors plan to discuss the mobile home ordinance, the ditch ordinance and city park repairs at the meeting.
The city council will discuss moving some American Recovery Act funds to the Bogata Economic Development Corp. The council members are also planning an executive session where they will consider pay raises for some city employees, including the police chief, during an executive session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.