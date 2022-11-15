The Drama Department at North Lamar High School presents “Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical,” as its fall production this weekend.
The musical, based on the animated Nickelodeon Channel TV series, features original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., with additional songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley.
Under the sea, SpongeBob and all of the residents of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.
“One of the reasons I was drawn to this play was the music,” said director and drama instructor Cody Head. “Upon listening to the music I discovered that there was a story with a lot of heart. I will be honest I am not a fan of the SpongeBob animation series. What this show does so well just is take characters that you know and put them in a situation with a lot of emotions. At its heart the story is about a community coming together in a time of crisis and realizing the only way they are going to make it is together
“I thought it was a great commentary and a much needed lesson in our society,” said Head. “Given the circumstances of our own community’s recent tragedy with a tornado, the show hits even closer to home. Our community has exemplified the main theme in this musical. That is to help and love your fellow man in their time of need.”
Kaeley Chivers, who said she has never seen any of the TV show, plays Spongebob Squarepants.
“I love the music in this show and the story about the power of friendship,” she said, “and how you can conquer anything with the people of your community.”
“The show is about coming together as a community,” said Kenzie Pence, who plays Patrick Star, “which is really fitting right now.”
Dylan Melvin, who plays Squidward Q. Tentacles, called his costume “a struggle, but worth it,” recalling how he grew up watching the show on TV. He said the cranky character he portrays is perfect for his own character.
Along with the lively music, the musical features a bright, multi-colored set design, fitting for one of the most popular kids animated series in recent history, filled with fanciful undersea imagery, special effects lighting and energetic choreography.
Others in the cast include Stevy Hoskins, Joseph Daniel, Joy Greenwell, Laney Kolden, Kylie Crawford, Camden Renfro, Ava McMonigle, Camden Carter, Gracie Heying, Gibson Dyess, Callie Crawford, Ariah Still and Kaidynse Steed. The ensemble includes Rylan Downs, Sydney Garrett, Stacia Coulter, Emma Klingler, Madalyn Hendrick, Albani Miller, Taylor Nutt, Olivia Thomas, Hailey O’neal, Lily Greenwell, Hannah Jackson, Addie Barber, Davis Rater, Addison Cheney, Rory Stewart, Sage Osburn, Landon Larocca, Ethan Schmidt, and Payden Daniels.
Cassie Coco is the stage manager and Emma Wilkins is the sound technician. Other crew members include: Caden Bannon, Wiley Quillen, Arden Smith, Brinlee Shafer, Hayden Prescott, Aleiya Resendiz, Eric Resendiz, Tommy Osburn, William Flood and Rian Hilliard.
Show times are 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m., Sunday, in the North Lamar High School auditorium.
Call 903-737-2003 ext. 1030 for information on ticket prices and availability.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.