Drake’s Party Barn was packed Monday night for an evening of live country music, homemade barbeque and philanthropy as First Christian Church hosted musician Curtis Grimes to raise money for local charities and causes.
Put together by outreach chairman Ronnie Nutt, the event was part of the church’s Country Dinner Theatre, a quarterly event that features country musicians and brings the Lamar County community together to raise money for causes like Habitat for Humanity or high school scholarships.
“We pass it on to local charities,” Nutt said. “Our church and our ministry believes that our church starts outside of the walls. Everything we do, we need to be doing stuff around the people.”
Grimes, the 2018 and 2019 Texas Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year, said he eagerly agreed to perform because he knew the money raised from the evening would go to good causes. He said his faith is what drives him and that he’s always been drawn to spreading the word of God through music.
“I always appreciate any opportunity that I get to sing in general, but especially anytime I get to go into church to do faith-based events because that kind of correlates with the ministry we have going on, playing these bars and honky tonks and fairs, festivals and rodeos.”
Grimes’ ministry, 10 Fingers Ministry, raises money to put free Bibles in the hands of anyone who needs one. Whether it’s raising money for his own ministry or helping support others’, Grimes said his mission is always to maintain a servant mindset.
“I think being a servant of others is what it’s all about,” he said. “More importantly than anything that we do, whether it be through music, whether it be through charitable events, it boils down to being a servant. Jesus came to serve not be served, and He set the perfect example for us. And for me, that’s what it’s all about is following his example.”
Nutt said because of restrictions due to Covid-19, which were still in place Monday, First Christian Church hadn’t been able to operate at full capacity. Even then, he said, they could only fit about 120 people. But with the Drake family allowing them to use their Party Barn, Nutt was able to sell tickets to around 250 people, effectively doubling the charitable donations — and fun.
“This is the biggest one that we’ve honestly ever had,” Nutt said.
He thanked all the donors who purchased tickets to come together, share a meal and hear Grimes sing. Nutt said it was just one small example of how members of the Lamar County community support and uplift each other in any way they can.
“Paris, Texas, I’m telling you, Lamar County has the most giving people,” Nutt said. “If it’s a cause, they will show up and support you, and they’ve always supported us at First Christian Church — just thanks to everybody.”
The next dinner theatre will be June 7 featuring Leslie Satcher, a graduate of Paris ISD and a singer/songwriter in Nashville, followed by Dion Pride, the son of Charlie Pride, on Sept. 13. For information, call First Christian Church at 903-785-5516.
