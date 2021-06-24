Paris ISD ended the school year with giving 20 books to each pre-K through eighth grade student in the district, and now the district’s mobile library program is trucking around seeking student patrons.
“I love being around kids, and it’s good to see them doing something I love, which is reading,” said Lisanne Fleming, a speech therapist at Aikin Elementary.
Fleming said it was her first year to join the volunteers on the Cat’s on the Prowl Mobile Library bus.
Wednesday morning, the library stopped by the Boys & Girls Club of Paris to hand out books to students.
“I like the design outside,” A’miyah Wilkins said, as she held “A Crazy Day with Cobras,” part of the Magic Treehouse series of books, which, she added, is one of her favorite series of books.
Over by the front of the club’s entrance, Alex Brents cradled his thick book and said he was so excited to see the mobile library.
“I like long books,” he said, jumping up and down.
The mobile library program started four years ago as an idea from Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon, and it has grown each year since. This year, the library program has teamed up with the new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Paris for giveaways and prizes for the readers, and it has expanded to three days a week instead of two.
At the Boys & Girls Club, volunteers gave out tickets to every student who took home a book and at the end of the visit, drew prizes including free Chick-fil-A meals and water bottles. Another volunteer held storytime for the students, reading “Alexander and the Horrible, Terrible, No- Good, Very Bad Day.”
The bus’s schedule is Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesday, it starts at 10:15 a.m. at Jackson Court, then at 10:55 is at Sherman Court and ends the day at 11:40 at the Boys & Girls Club. On Wednesdays, it starts at the club at 10:15 a.m., at 10:55 moves on to Calvary Church and at 11:45 visits Wade Park. Thursday’s schedule starts at 10:15 a.m. at the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ, then onto George Wright Homes at 11:20 and at noon stops at CitySquare of Paris.
As part of the district’s summer reading program, teachers have recorded videos of themselves reading books out loud for students to follow along with each week.
The videos can be found at https://www.smore.com/whqav, divided by grade level. Most of the volunteers are teachers at Paris ISD, and they often dress up for storytime as part of the program, with characters like Pinkalicious.
