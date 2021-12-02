Santa Claus’ better half was in Paris before Thanksgiving last month to inspect the new Santa hut where Father Christmas will stay while he visits with all the good little boys and girls starting at 3 p.m. Friday.
“I came to meet with Michael Smith and to thank the City of Paris for building this hut for Santa,” Mrs. Claus said. “Our other hut was too small. We could not fit families in there.”
Smith, who is the director of Public Works for the city, solved the size problem by securing a bigger building and adding some finishing touches to make a nice meeting place for Santa to chat with the kids about their wants for the big holiday.
Now there is room for not only Santa’s big chair and Mrs. Claus’ chair, where she will sit and hand out trinkets to kids, but also a Christmas tree with presents under it.
In addition to a more spacious inside, finishing touches included a porch and lighting features, Smith said.
The hut is located on the northside of Bywaters Park across from the Paris Public Library.
Mrs. Claus said the bigger hut will be a better fit for Santa cause he’s gotten a bit bigger since his last visit.
“Santa has had too many cookies in the past year,” she said.
Santa is going to really enjoy the bigger space because the whole family can come inside while Santa talks to the younger family members.
“It’s going to be a big and joyous surprise for him,” Mrs. Claus said of Santa, who made a brief stop in Paris for the annual Christmas tree lighting Nov. 20, but rushed back.
Recreation SupervisorBridget Domengeaux said that families may have their pictures taken with Santa.
“They will be able to take all the pictures they want,” she said.
