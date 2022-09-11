The Bogata City Council is expected to hold a public hearing and then approve the 2022-23 fiscal year budget when it meets at 7 p.m. Monday at Bogata Community Center, 201 NW Second Street.
The council will hear reports from the city’s fire, police, financial and city works departments ahead of new business.
Items up for action include a presentation about Section 3 requirements for Texas Department of Agriculture’s Texas Community Development Block Grant and a discussion about the city’s RV park.
The council is expected to approve a part-time code enforcement officer position and an increase in water and sewer tap fees.
The council is also expected to adopt the 2022-23 fiscal year budget and set a property tax rate of .499999.
In other action, the council is expected to discuss the decommission of Ricks Road and moving city limits to match the north and south of the city, and dismiss current city attorney Michael Moser, among other items.
