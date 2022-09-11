City of Bogata Website

The City of Bogata has released an updated website.

 Screenshot

The Bogata City Council is expected to hold a public hearing and then approve the 2022-23 fiscal year budget when it meets at 7 p.m. Monday at Bogata Community Center, 201 NW Second Street.

The council will hear reports from the city’s fire, police, financial and city works departments ahead of new business.

