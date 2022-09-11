DETROIT - Members of the Detroit Independent School District plan to consider approving the 2022-2023 tax rate for maintenance & operations and interest & sinking, and approving the 2023 Head Start grant application when they meet Monday at 6:30 p.m., in the high school library.
Members will also hear reports on the Head Start and athletic programs as well as reports from the district’s three principals and the chief of police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.