Stillhouse Nursing Home and Rehab has always aimed for perfection, and now it has achieved it. For the first time in 11 years, Stillhouse has been marked as a deficiency free building, receiving zero tags in both nursing and maintenance during its monthly survey by the state of Texas.
Having received The Paris News’ Reader’s Choice Award for best nursing facility nine years in a row, Stillhouse already placed ahead of the competition. Even with that winning standard, the staff continued to go above and beyond.
“Having the confirmation from the government that safety standards have been met is no easy task and definitely something to be celebrated,” Marketing Director Cari Roan said.
No other nursing home facility in Paris has received the honor in several years, she added.
To receive the designation, Stillhouse had to pass two annual surveys: the Life Safety Survey and the Health Inspection. Both conducted at random intervals, the Life Safety Survey addresses the building’s condition, while the health inspection looks at the care of residents, infection control and other wound and health related factors.
Because of the pandemic, the facility had not received any safety checks for two years, and in Texas, the average number of tags is seven, Administrator Mark Reese said. Yet, the pattern of perfection was set even in the past two surveys Stillhouse had, where it received two minor marks.
Becoming a deficiency free building wasn’t an intentional goal set by the home. It was just a natural byproduct as the facility attempted to serve residents to the best of its abilities, administrators said.
“I don’t know if it was ever a goal that was said out loud and spoken about with a team. I mean, whether state’s in the building or not, we always want to be performing our best. And so, from our last survey, there’s a lot of education that goes on with our team,” Reese said.
He chalked the success up to a low turnover rate and no agency staffing. During the height of the pandemic, nursing turnover increased by over 60% across the state, but for Stillhouse, turnover decreased by 25%.
While many facilities relied on agency staffing — nurses who would float among different locations to fill staffing gaps — Stillhouse made it through without needing such help. That allowed the facility to build rapport and train nurses to maintain the highest level of care, while maintaining consistency between the residents and those who care for them.
“What’s taught gets carried over instead of, OK, we have an agency nurse here today, and it’ll be some other random person tomorrow. It also helps the residents because when the employee gets to know them, as they get to take care of them, they start learning their preferences, their likes and differences. Having that consistent person there, they really get better care that way. Because the people know them, they’re more invested in taking care of them, because that’s their patient to them. Then you become family,” Reese said.
