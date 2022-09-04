The Paris Planning & Zoning Commission is to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 1099 E. Kaufman St., to conduct two public hearings on zoning change requests and to review several preliminary and final plat requests.
Public hearings include zoning change requests in the 800 block of W. Kaufman St. and in the 1000 block of Pine Bluff Street.
