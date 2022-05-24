Both working students, Emeri Watson, valedictorian, and Kyler Grogan, salutatorian, will lead the North Lamar Class of 2022 in commencement exercises at 8 p.m. May 28 at Noyes Stadium on the Paris Junior College campus.
The daughter of Pat and Sheila Watson, of Paris, Watson is a teller at People’s Bank and plans to return to Paris after completing a business finance degree at Austin College in Sherman.
“I hope to come back here and hopefully get a job in banking and work myself up to an executive position,” the 18-year-old said about her career ambitions. “I started working at Peoples last summer, and will work full-time again this summer until time to go to school.”
While in high school, Watson has been involved in cross country and track and played soccer. She is president of the student council, vice president of National Honor Society and served as historian for the Health Occupations Students of America organization. She is also secretary of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and is a member of Beta Club.
The valedictorian said she is appreciative of the support she has received at North Lamar, where she attended during her school career with the exception of kindergarten at ABC Learning Center.
“North Lamar is just a good environment, and I have really enjoyed the support I have received, especially from our principal, Mr. ( Mark) Keith,” Watson said about her time at North Lamar High School. “You can come to him for really anything, any questions, and you can just joke with him. I feel like my class is especially really close to him.”
About her classmates, Watson said the class is quite close.
“I would say we’re really close,” Watson said. “It’s not that we necessarily hang out together, but we just all really get along, and we’re there for each other.”
Her advice to underclassmen, strive to have a good work ethic and find a balance with your time.
“If you spend too much time studying and just stress yourself out, you’re not really going to get to enjoy high school and all there is to offer,” Watson said. “Just find a balance, enjoy high school and soak up all those moments.”
Much like his counterpart, salutatorian Kyler Grogan, the son of Vonnie Martinez and Adrain Grogan, of Paris, has a part-time job working at Panda Express where he is a team leader. After graduation, he plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin where he will major in chemical engineering with plans to pursue a career in alternative energy research.
Joining the Class of 2022 in third grade, Grogan spent his time in high school playing soccer and participating in track, cross county and powerlifting. He served both as Beta Club and National Honor Society treasurer.
Grogan said North Lamar has prepared him for college.
“I’ve had some really great teachers, especially in Advanced Placement classes,” Grogan said, explaining he has taken every AP course North Lamar has to offer with the exception of U.S. History.
The salutatorian said he would encourage underclassmen to focus on making good grades and to look at many different career options.
“Just focus on learning the basics, and then focus on what interests you,” Grogan said. “Not everyone has to go the college route because there are other great career opportunities out there. “Focus on what interests you, and then pursue that course of study.”
