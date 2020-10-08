Lamar County 4-H Club President Reese Bassano and her chapter members aren’t letting the novel coronavirus rain on their parade. They’ve had to cancel events and rework schedules, but that hasn’t changed their positive attitudes and commitment to community service.
As the club celebrates National 4-H Week, Bassano, a sophomore at Prairiland High School, said Lamar County 4-H is focused on giving back to the community in two ways: a canned food drive and a letter writing campaign.
Bassano said Atwoods recently donated cards to the club, and they couldn’t think of a better way to use them than to write notes to seniors in local care facilities who have been kept away from the outside work due to Covid-19.
“A lot of those people aren't getting to see their friends and family right now. They're kind of having to stay secluded to their room …” Bassano said. “And it didn't have to be anything extremely personal, but just something, a little note about that was encouraging and that just reminded them to stay strong during this time.”
The canned food drive is this year’s version of the “One Day 4-H” day, an annual tradition Bassano said usually includes members doing a group service project, like volunteering to clean a fire station. But for safety measures, they decided to do a more distanced project, so those who wish to contribute can drop canned goods off at the 4-H Extension Office, 4315 Bonham St. Suite A until Friday afternoon.
Part of the reason Bassano and her fellow officers are embarking on these adventures is because they secured a proclamation from the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court declaring the week of Oct. 4-10 “National 4-H Week,” an annual tradition the club has with the court. Bassano said it’s a great way for members of local government to stay in tune with what the club is doing, as well as recognize the hard work of the members and officers.
“That is something that we're definitely planning on continuing to do from year to year, because that's a great way for not only our commissioners and judge to stay informed on what we're doing locally as a for each chapter, but it's a good way for us to reach out to the community continue to stay active in the community,” she said.
In a normal year, National 4-H Week would be following in the footsteps of events like the “Food Challenge,” a cooking competition similar to the Food Network’s “Chopped,” and the 4-H banquet, an annual celebration where the club recognizes exceptional members who went above and beyond that year. But, again, Covid-19 got in the way.
Bassano said the club was able to improvise and have an impromptu banquet at the fairgrounds, socially distanced with masks, so they could at least support those members of the club who have dedicated their time and effort to helping the club. She’s looking forward to a time when all of the hard work members have put in can be recognized at a traditional banquet.
“We were able to give out awards, but it wasn't the same experience as it normally is,” Bassano said. “Luckily, we didn't have a ton of seniors that it was going to be their last year, we did have a few but other than that a lot of the kids will hopefully get a better, more normal experience in years to come.”
Despite the changes to the banquet, the cancellation of the Food Challenge, postponed livestock judging and distancing from friends, Bassano said morale is high. The club is sticking together through unprecedented times.
“I think that we continue to have a positive outlook. And I think in times like these, we make the best we can and make do with what we have while keeping all of our members and community members that are involved with our activity safe. But most of all, I think what we’re staying focused on is next year and the year after that, and coming back even stronger in the future.”
