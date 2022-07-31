A level three grievance by Teresa Bussell regarding books in the library and the possible appointment of a trustee to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Jimmy Fendley are on the agenda when the North Lamar ISD board of trustees meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the Roy. C. Chadwick Administrative Office, 3130 N. Main St.
Trustees also are to meet in executive session to discuss personnel matters, deliberate the appointment of a trustee and meet privately with the board’s attorney, if necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.